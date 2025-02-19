Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Google agrees to pay Italy $340 million to settle tax evasion investigation

Italian prosecutors on Wednesday said they are seeking to have a tax evasion investigation against Google dropped after the tech giant agreed to pay a 326 million Euro (USD 340 million) settlement.

In 2017 Google paid 306 million euros to settle a previous case that found it had a permanent presence in Italy. | Photo: Reuters
AP Milan
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Milan prosecutors plan to drop a case brought against the European division of Google after the company agreed to pay 326 million euros ($340 million) to settle a tax claim, they said on Wednesday. 
The agreement covers the period between 2015 and 2019 and the covers sanctions, penalties and interest, prosecutors said in a statement. 
Last year Reuters reported that Italy asked Google to pay 1 billion euros in unpaid taxes and penalties, seven years after the U.S. company settled a previous landmark tax dispute with Rome authorities. 
The Milan prosecutors alleged that Google did not file and pay taxes on revenue generated in Italy, basing its claim on the digital infrastructure Google has in the country. 
In 2017 Google paid 306 million euros to settle a previous case that found it had a permanent presence in Italy.

Topics :GoogleItalytax evasion

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 5:39 PM IST

