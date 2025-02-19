Oyo-owned European holiday home brand 'DanCenter' debuts in India

Oravel Stays, the parent company of global travel technology firm Oyo, has announced the launch of its European holiday home brand, DanCenter, in India. DanCenter will debut in the country with luxurious villas in Siolim, North Goa.

DanCenter, which was acquired by Oyo Vacation Homes in 2019, has since expanded its presence across Europe.

The brand is committed to launching only newly constructed properties in India, ensuring a premium experience for guests, Oyo said. The company is also in advanced discussions with real estate major Provident Group to launch premium serviced apartments in Goa.

Aditya Sharma, luxury business head, Oravel Stays, said: "We are excited to bring DanCenter’s unique vacation home experience to India, starting with Goa—a destination synonymous with leisure and luxury. The demand for luxury holiday home rentals is growing in India, making this the right time to introduce the DanCenter experience to Indian guests."

Arjun Singh Meena, business head, DanCenter India, said: "Indian travellers today seek more than just accommodation; they desire personalised, high-quality experiences in well-managed, luxurious spaces. With our legacy of over six decades in Europe, we bring deep expertise in curating exceptional vacation stays."

DanCenter is a full-service vacation home management company, helping homeowners maximise revenue by driving demand through multiple online travel agents and its website.

Founded in Denmark in 1957, DanCenter currently manages 12,000 properties across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Germany.