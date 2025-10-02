TCS questioned by US lawmakers over H-1B hires, layoffs, wage practices

TCS under the microscope
Key concerns and questions
The letter raised several specific questions:
- Why is TCS hiring foreign workers while hundreds of thousands of American tech employees have been laid off in recent years?
- Does the company make a genuine effort to recruit Americans before filing H-1B petitions?
- Are H-1B job postings kept separate from general hiring advertisements?
- Has TCS replaced any American employees with H-1B workers?
- Are H-1B hires offered equivalent salaries and benefits to American employees with similar qualifications?
- How many H-1B workers were recruited at level one wages, and how many remain at this pay level?
- Does TCS use contractors or staffing firms to place H-1B employees within the company?
- Of the current H-1B workforce, how many are directly employed and paid by TCS?
- For H-1B approvals in 2025, how many workers were outsourced and how many had their salaries paid by a third-party firm?
