Fewer variants, lower prices: Tata Motors reworks Harrier, Safari strategy

Tata Motors has restructured its Harrier and Safari portfolios, cutting the number of variants nearly by half and introducing new Adventure X trims at lower entry price points, to reduce complexity in the line-up and expand reach in the SUV segment.

Harrier will now be available in six variants, down from 11 earlier, while Safari has been pared down to five from 11. The company said the earlier “persona-based” variant strategy added excessive complexity and confused buyers, prompting a return to a simpler line-up.

“Harrier and Safari have traditionally seen demand concentrated in mid and high trims, where customers look for features and comfort,” a Tata Motors spokesperson said. “With the restructured line-up and Adventure X variants, we are offering the same feature set at lower price points.”

"Harrier and Safari have traditionally seen demand concentrated in mid and high trims, where customers look for features and comfort," a Tata Motors spokesperson said. "With the restructured line-up and Adventure X variants, we are offering the same feature set at lower price points."

Company executives added that the Adventure X trims are expected to lift sales volumes, though average selling prices may soften compared with last year, when demand was led by high-end variants. Together, the Harrier and Safari contribute 4,500–5,000 units per month on average. Price revisions have also been supported by recent changes in goods and services tax. Entry prices for Harrier have reduced from ₹14.99 lakh to ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while Safari's starting price has fallen from ₹15.49 lakh to ₹14.66 lakh. Harrier Adventure X, initially introduced at ₹18.99 lakh, is now priced at ₹17.96 lakh, and the Safari Adventure X+ has come down from ₹19.99 lakh to ₹18.90 lakh.

“Customers wanted the features but were not prepared to pay the higher price points we moved into last year,” said Vivek Srivatsa, chief commercial officer, Passenger and Electric Vehicles, Tata Motors. “With supply chain cost optimisations and right-sizing of features, we have re-entered the segment with lower price points. We will retain the top-end customer while adding more buyers in the mid and entry versions of Harrier and Safari, thereby increasing volumes.” Harrier and Safari remain positioned on the Jaguar Land Rover, derived D8 platform and export-ready, with the Harrier already launched in South Africa. Tata, however, said that India remains the primary focus.