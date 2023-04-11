Google gearing up for another round of layoffs? Here's what CEO Pichai says

The year 2023 began on a heartbreaking note for many techies as a significant number of them lost their jobs due to layoffs by multiple tech giants globally including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft among others.

However, it now looks like Google is preparing for another round of layoffs. In one of his latest interviews with the Wall Street Journal, Google CEO Sundar Pichai hinted that more layoffs could follow very soon at the company.

In his discussion with the Wall Street Journal, Pichai said that the company is 'very, very focused' on their current opportunities and that there is a 'lot of work left'. He also added that the company is now prioritising the most crucial areas and is thereby moving people accordingly.

A few months ago, Sundar Pichai said that Google is looking to become more efficient and in his recent interaction, he explained that Google is "literally looking at every aspect". He further added that they are working on re-engineering the cost base in a durable way.

While Pichai said that some progress has been made, he reiterated that there is still more work that is yet to be done.

"We’re very, very focused on this set of opportunities we have, and I think there’s a lot of work left. There’s also an important inflection point with AI. Where we can, we are definitely prioritising and moving people to our most important areas, so that is ongoing work", said CEO Pichai.

This comes after Google announced its plan in January to hand over pink slips to over 12,000 employees globally. Nearly 450 Indian employees were also impacted by the layoffs.

The timing of layoffs at Google coincided with the debut of Google Bard AI, which made a factual error during a presentation, thereby leading to a loss of $100 billion in valuation for the company.