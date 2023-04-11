Home / Companies / News / BHEL-led consortium bags order of 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat trains

The order is for supply of 80 trains each at a cost of Rs 120 crore, excluding taxes and duties

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
A consortium led by state-owned Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has bagged an order worth more than Rs 9,600 crore to supply 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat trains to Indian Railways over a period of six years.

There is a demand for running sleeper class Vande Bharat or Train18 trainsets as these can ply on long routes like Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah.

Presently, all Vande Bharat trains in operation only have chair car and executive chair car classes.

The BHEL-led consortium has been awarded an order for 80 Vande Bharat trains in the mega tender of the Indian Railways, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The order is for supply of 80 trains each at a cost of Rs 120 crore, excluding taxes and duties.

According to the filing, the order for AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) has also been placed for 35 years.

BHEL will supply the 80 trains over a period of 72 months.

The consortium, comprising BHEL and Titagarh Wagons Ltd, is called Technology Partner.

As per the filing, the consortium will also equip, upgrade, operate and maintain the exclusive place provided in the manufacturing unit at ICF Chennai and two depots assigned by the Indian Railways.

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

