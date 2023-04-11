Home / Companies / News / Vedanta may issue NCDs; parent could raise $1 billion via stake sale

Vedanta informed the stock exchanges in a communication on Monday that a committee of directors would meet on April 13 to consider the issuance of NCDs on a private placement basis

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
BSE-listed Vedanta Ltd is planning to issue bonds, while promoter Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL), according to banking sources, might be looking to raise around $1 billion through a sale of up to 5 per cent stake. Vedanta informed the stock exchanges in a communication on Monday that a committee of directors would meet on April 13 to consider the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a pri

