Google inks major 617,000 sq ft office lease in Gurugram's Atrium Place

US tech major Google has signed one of the largest office space deals of 2025, leasing around 617,000 sq ft at Atrium Place in Gurugram, according to a report by The Economic Times. The property, developed jointly by DLF and Hines, marks Google’s continued expansion in India’s corporate real estate market.

While details of the lease term and financials remain undisclosed, the transaction is part of Google’s long-term plan to strengthen its presence in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The latest deal comes months after the company leased 550,000 sq ft from managed office provider Table Space in another Gurugram commercial property.

According to Cushman & Wakefield, the Delhi-NCR region recorded 5.1 million sq ft of gross office leasing in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, a 10 per cent increase over the previous quarter and 56 per cent higher year-on-year. A source quoted in the report said, "Every site goes through a strict approval process before it's finalised, and very few developers meet Google's requirements."According to Cushman & Wakefield, the Delhi-NCR region recorded 5.1 million sq ft of gross office leasing in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, a 10 per cent increase over the previous quarter and 56 per cent higher year-on-year. Google renews Bengaluru office lease for ₹90 crore a year In May 2025, Google IT Services India renewed its office lease at Bagmane Capital Business Park, Bengaluru, for another five years, at an annual rent of ₹90 crore.

The 870,000 sq ft workspace covers two towers — Kyoto East and Kyoto West — located near Google Ananta, the company's largest Indian campus with capacity for 5,000 employees. According to Propstack documents, Google will pay ₹86.25 per sq ft per month, amounting to ₹7.5 crore in monthly rent. It has also deposited a combined ₹38 crore as security, split between the two towers. Mumbai's BKC lease renewed at ₹3.5 crore per month In February 2025, Google India and Google Cloud renewed their office leases at the First International Financial Center (FIFC) in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), one of India's most expensive business districts.