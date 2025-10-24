RIL to adjust refinery operations after US sanctions Russian oil firms

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will adapt refinery operations to meet “compliance requirements” as the United States imposed sanctions on two major Russian oil companies, the company said in a statement on Friday.

US sanctions on Rosneft, Lukoil prompt compliance review

Aimed at pressuring Russia to end its war with Ukraine, US President Donald Trump announced sanctions on Rosneft and Lukoil, which collectively export around 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil.

Responding to the recent sanctions by the West on Russia, Reliance, which has a long-term deal to buy nearly 500,000 bpd of crude oil from state-owned Rosneft, said supply contracts evolve to reflect “changing regulatory conditions.”

“The company remains fully committed to maintaining its longstanding and impeccable record of adherence to applicable sanctions and regulatory frameworks and will be adapting refinery operations to meet the compliance requirements,” said RIL. Reliance operates the world’s largest integrated, single-site refinery complex in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with a crude processing capacity of 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd). RIL is India’s largest importer of Russian crude RIL is the largest importer of Russian oil among Indian refining companies. According to maritime intelligence firm Kpler, it imported 702,000 barrels of crude oil from Russia in September, compared to collective imports of around 500,000 bpd by state-run Indian refiners.

RIL to follow EU refined oil import rules Reliance also agreed to comply with the European Union’s guidelines on the import of refined products into Europe. Under the EU’s 18th sanctions package announced in July, the bloc banned imports of refined oil products derived from Russian crude into Europe. “We have noted the recent restrictions announced by the European Union, United Kingdom, and the United States on crude oil imports from Russia and exports of refined products to Europe. Reliance is currently assessing the implications, including the new compliance requirements,” said RIL, adding that it will fully comply with Indian government directives as well, if issued.