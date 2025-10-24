Jio Platforms valuation estimated around $148 bn by FY27: ICICI Securities

Jio Platforms Limited (JPL) is likely to have a valuation of $148 billion by the time it goes public, on the back of strong free cash flow and potential deleveraging, ICICI Securities said in a note. The brokerage has also raised valuation multiples for Bharti Airtel owing to the sustainable growth of average revenue per user and an improved finance structure.

The valuation upgrades for Indian telecom operators under its coverage are being made citing “renewed optimism” driven by stronger financial and business fundamentals across the sector, while taking into account an improved tariff structure, a renewed push for 5G adoption, and premiumisation trends.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said in August at the group’s annual general meeting that preparations had begun for the listing of Reliance Jio in the first half of 2026. Jio, RIL’s telecom arm and the group’s digital businesses, are housed under Jio Platforms Limited, which will be taken public. “We expect the JPL IPO to come at premium valuations, which was also the case during JPL’s dilution,” ICICI Securities said, citing the stake sales in FY21, which were done at a valuation of $65–70 billion. JPL had earlier raised about Rs 1,52,056 crore from 13 investors led by Facebook (now Meta), Google (now Alphabet), Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton, Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, Intel Capital, and Qualcomm Ventures for a 32.9 per cent stake. Facebook (now Meta) holds a 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms, while Google owns another 7.7 per cent. Private equity investors hold the remaining 16 per cent. JPL is currently 66.3 per cent owned by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).

“We shift our estimates and valuations to JPL consolidated (earlier Reliance Jio) and expect EBITDA/PAT CAGRs of 18.1%/21.1% over FY25–28E for JPL consolidated. We assign 16x adjusted EBITDA to JPL, resulting in an equity value of USD 148bn for Sep’27E,” the brokerage said in the note. EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation, while PAT refers to profit after tax. CAGR denotes compounded annual growth rate. “We expect its telecom business’ RoCE (return on capital employed) expansion to reach an inflection point and likely pivot to 21.4% in FY28E (FY25: 14.3%), aided by strong FCF (free cash flow) generation, up 3.3x to INR 558bn, thus potentially supporting deleveraging. In parallel, spectrum net block will likely dip,” it added.

ICICI Securities added that JPL was driving new businesses including content, storage, digital enterprise solutions, managed services for medium, small, and micro enterprises, and AI deployment powered by Reliance Intelligence, which could create more value over the medium term. For the period FY25 to FY28, a net profit CAGR of nearly 47 per cent is estimated to come from the company’s non-connectivity business. Upside is also expected from its tech stack, the 5G rollout, fixed wireless access, unlicensed band radio, and patents. “UBR-FWA alone could unleash an opportunity to serve ~3.9bn global population in under-penetrated fixed broadband markets,” the brokerage added.

The brokerage added that JPL’s IPO and relatively higher valuations should benefit the entire sector and that the events may act as a potential re-rating catalyst for the industry. ICICI Securities revised the valuations for Bharti Airtel, raising the target price of the stock to Rs 2,400 and upgrading it to ‘buy’ from ‘hold’, as it expects capital expenditure to drop further in FY26 due to the completion of the 4G rollout and the 5G rollout becoming gradual, with the requirement of spectrum coming up only in FY30. “Capex over the next three years (FY26–28) is estimated at Rs 531bn (Rs 53,100 crore), in comparison to D&A (depreciation and amortisation) of INR 827bn (Rs 82,700 crore). This implies Bharti’s mobile business would generate higher free cash flow, and it shall be greater than profit after tax; also, deleveraging would drive invested capital lower,” the brokerage said, adding that this would mean higher RoCE. Despite the transition to 5G SA, the capex jump may not be significant.