Google to invest nearly $350 mn in Flipkart as part of fresh funding round

Tech giant Google is investing nearly $350 million in Walmart-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart for a minorty share. The Google investment is part of the $1 billion funding round started by Flipkart in 2023.

Walmart-backed Flipkart did not disclose the exact amount Google has invested, niether the firm's valuations. "As part of the latest funding round led by Walmart, Flipkart today announced that it will be adding Google as a minority investor, subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties," said the statement.

According to sources, the latest financing is likely to value the Bengaluru-based firm at a 5-10 per cent premium to its previous valuation of $33 billion. The new valuation may cross $36 billion. Flipkart’s valuation had been adjusted to $33 billion after fintech firm PhonePe was separated from the group in December 2022.

“Google did the deal as Flipkart is leading in the e-commerce sector. The company plans to deploy the capital to expand its infrastructure and seller support ecosystem and the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI,” said a person familiar with the matter.

As part of the deal, Google will provide Flipkart with its Cloud offering. THe collaboration will help the company expand its business. This would also advance the modernization of its digital infrastructure to serve customers across the country, said the firms statement.

This fundraise will give enough firepower to Flipkart to counter competition from Amazon, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance JioMart, and Tata Digital. It would also help the company tap the next 200 million customers in the country, especially in Tier-II and -III cities and Bharat (rural India), according to people familiar with the company’s strategy.

“This would also help it tap and go deeper into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and towns and rural parts of the country,” said a person.

This is another major fundraised for the firm since 2021, when Flipkart Group (including PhonePe) raised $3.6 billion, including from SoftBank, which had exited the firm, valuing the company at $37.6 billion.

In July 2020, Walmart led a $1.2 billion round in Flipkart, valuing the e-commerce firm at $24.9 billion. In May 2018, Walmart announced it would pay $16 billion for an initial stake of approximately 77 per cent in the home-grown e-commerce company at a valuation of less than $21 billion.

Fintech firm PhonePe came to Walmart as part of the acquisition. After that, Walmart continued to participate in the funding rounds of Flipkart and PhonePe.

The new funding is also expected to help the firm in intensifying its efforts to achieve profitability as it eyes a valuation of approximately $60 billion at the time of its initial public offering (IPO), now planned for 2025-2026 instead of this year, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm might consider listing in India and other geographies, including the US. Flipkart is reportedly planning to move its domicile back from Singapore to India, according to industry sources. This may provide a significant tax gain for the Indian government. Moving domicile to India is linked to eventual IPO plans.

Flipkart had also contemplated launching an IPO in 2022-2023. However, it had to postpone the plan due to financial considerations and global macroeconomic uncertainty.

According to analysts, India's e-tailing sector is poised to experience fivefold growth, surging from $59 billion in 2022 to an estimated $300 billion by 2030, fuelled by value-seeking "mass" consumers. They attribute this to a burgeoning adoption of e-commerce in tier-2 and beyond cities.

Flipkart is already latching onto this trend. A record 1.4 billion customers visited Flipkart's platform during its flagship festival sales event, "The Big Billion Days" (TBBD) 2023.

“We’re looking and exploring when would be the right time to IPO that (Flipkart) business. There’s strong growth in Flipkart and in PhonePe and we’re excited about the India market,” a Walmart executive told analysts after announcing the company’s results on May 16.

Google is investing $10 billion in India's digitisation fund, its CEO Sundar Pichai told Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. This is a step that will recognise India's leadership on fintech and will support small and large businesses in India, the US and around the world.

Google is also reportedly in advanced talks with Foxconn, the contract manufacturer of iPhones, to establish local production facilities for Pixel smartphones in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, Google’s parent company Alphabet plans to initiate drone production in Tamil Nadu through its subsidiary Wing LLC.

In 2020, Google invested $4.5 billion in Jio's parent Jio Platforms. Reliance's billionaire owner Mukesh Ambani said the two firms will develop phones for 4G and 5G networks. Google joined a list of new investors in Jio that included Facebook, Intel and Qualcomm.