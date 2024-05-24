Home / Companies / News / Google to acquire minority stake in Flipkart in fresh funding round

Google to acquire minority stake in Flipkart in fresh funding round

The e-commerce firm, however, neither disclosed the amount proposed to be invested by Google nor the details of the fund being raised by the firm

google,google logo
(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Internet major Google has proposed an investment in e-commerce major Flipkart to buy a minority stake during the company's fresh funding round, the Walmart group firm said on Friday.

"As part of the latest funding round led by Walmart, Flipkart today announced that it will be adding Google as a minority investor, subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties," Flipkart said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The e-commerce firm, however, neither disclosed the amount proposed to be invested by Google nor the details of the fund being raised by the firm.

"Google's proposed investment and its cloud collaboration will help Flipkart expand its business and advance the modernization of its digital infrastructure to serve customers across the country," Flipkart said.

Also Read

Flipkart Internet receives Rs 924 cr infusion from its Singapore entities

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

With IPO in mind, Flipkart may move domicile from Singapore to India

Google Pixel 8a: First look, unboxing, India pricing, sale offers, and more

Google to bring AI-powered' Help Me Write' to Chrome for desktops: Report

Adani Ports' 0.5% stake worth Rs 1,480 crore changes hands, seller unknown

Adani Ports to be included in Sensex from June 24, Wipro to be excluded

NCLAT defers hearing on Google's Play Store billing policy to July 5

Air India appoints Sanjay Sharma as CFO with effect from June 10

French automaker Citroen ropes in MS Dhoni as brand ambassador in India

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :GoogleFlipkarte-commerce policyE-commerce firms

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story