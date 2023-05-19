Home / Companies / News / Google to kill 3rd-party cookies for 1% of Chrome users early next year

Google has announced it will migrate one per cent of Chrome users to Privacy Sandbox and deprecate third-party cookies for them in Q1 2024

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Google has announced it will migrate one per cent of Chrome users to Privacy Sandbox and deprecate third-party cookies for them in Q1 2024.

The move will support developers in conducting real world experiments that assess the readiness and effectiveness of their products without third-party cookies, said Anthony Chavez, VP, Privacy Sandbox.

The Privacy Sandbox is an ecosystem-wide initiative to ensure an open and thriving web, by improving user privacy and giving businesses the tools they need to succeed online.

Google has collaborated with the web ecosystem to develop new, privacy-preserving technologies that don't rely on cross-site tracking identifiers or covert techniques like fingerprinting.

"In addition, in Q4 of 2023, we will introduce the ability for developers to simulate Chrome third-party cookie deprecation for a configurable percentage of their users. This will enable developer-controlled testing that can benefit from higher levels of third party cookie-less traffic," Chavez informed.

Last year, Google expanded testing so that developers can evaluate these new technologies as they incorporate them into their solutions.

Starting with the July Chrome release, and over the following weeks, the company will make the Privacy Sandbox relevance and measurement APIs available to all Chrome users.

"With this, developers can utilise these APIs to conduct scaled, live-traffic testing, as they prepare to operate without third-party cookies," the company noted.

"To get ready for the web without third-party cookies, it's important that the ecosystem be prepared in advance, including evaluating solutions which incorporate the Privacy Sandbox APIs," said Google.

The plan has been developed in consultation with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

"As a leader in testing Protected Audience (formerly FLEDGE), OpenX appreciates Google's continued commitment to working with the ecosystem to enhance consumer privacy," said Paul Ryan, CTO, OpenX.

--IANS

First Published: May 19 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

