Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month



This is Suzlon's fourth such order in less than a month. Previously, Suzlon had informed about the wind energy project orders it had received from Vibrant Energy, Juniper Green Energy, and First Energy. Suzlon Energy Limited has secured an order to set up 23 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 3 MW each, the company informed the BSE in its filing dated May 19. Suzlon has received this order from a leading Nordic Energy Company.



Suzlon will install these 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The company said in its filing that the project will be completed in 2024 in Karnataka and will serve Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Commercial and Industrial Consumers.



This project can provide electricity to around 56,000 households and eliminate approximately 224,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines along with project supervision and commissioning as part of the agreement. It will also facilitate operations and maintenance service after the project is operational.