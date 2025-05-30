Ramdev's Patanjali under probe for suspicious transactions, faces govt scrutiny

The Centre has asked Patanjali Ayurved Ltd to explain a series of financial transactions flagged as suspicious by federal economic intelligence agencies, according to a report by Bloomberg. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a notice to the firm and is probing potential fund diversion and breaches of corporate governance.

The flagged transactions of yoga guru Ramdev’s company were deemed “abnormal and dubious”, though specific figures have not been disclosed, as the investigation remains at a preliminary stage. Patanjali has been given roughly two months to respond to the ministry’s notice.

Patanjali Ayurved continues to face regulatory scrutiny

This latest scrutiny adds to the growing list of legal and regulatory challenges faced by Patanjali Ayurved and its affiliates. Last year, a unit of the company received show-cause notices over alleged tax violations and wrongful refund claims.

Moreover, the traditional medicine company faced significant backlash for promoting misleading ads on products, promising cures for serious medical ailments such as cancer. The Supreme Court had restrained the company from promoting its products as cures for various ailments, citing violations of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954

In February 2025, the Kerala Drugs Control Department reported 26 active cases across various courts in the state against Ramdev and Patanjali under the same advertisement law. Several newspapers also face legal proceedings for publishing the disputed advertisements.

While Patanjali Ayurved remains privately held, its listed subsidiary, Patanjali Foods Ltd, has felt the impact. Its shares have dropped nearly 10 per cent so far this month.