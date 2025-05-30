Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel eyes Mongolia coking coal, cites logistics as key challenge

JSW Steel eyes Mongolia coking coal, cites logistics as key challenge

Mongolia has been on the company's radar for exploring as a supply partner, but there are logistical challenges because it is a landlocked country

JSW steel
JSW Steel is keen to source coking coal from Mongolia but the company sees challenges from logistics point of view. Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Steel is keen to source coking coal from Mongolia but the company sees challenges from logistics point of view, a senior executive of the steel major said.

Mongolia has been on the company's radar for exploring as a supply partner, but there are logistical challenges because it is a landlocked country, Arun Maheshwari, Director (Commercial & Marketing), said during an investor call.

"As of now, we have not been able to take any quantity out of Mongolia," he said in reply to a question about sourcing coal from Mongolia.

He said the challenge remains even if transportation is explored via countries in the neighbourhood of Mongolia like Russia and China. 

ALSO READ: JSW Steel shares rise as SC orders status quo on Bhushan Power liquidation

"(Coking coal) ...coming via Russia ...it is already very congested, and taking route from China is also a logistical constraint as of today," Maheshwari said, adding the company will continue to explore Mongolia as a source.

"Our sourcing from Australia, Russia and US, Mozambique, Indonesia has been for long. So, it will continue," he added.

Also Read

Parliamentary panel flags 'ambiguities' in IBC; govt mulls amendments

Supreme Court halts liquidation process against BPSL, orders status quo

Supreme Court orders status quo on Bhushan Steel liquidation amid JSW plea

JSW Steel shares rise as SC orders status quo on Bhushan Power liquidation

Stocks to Watch, May 26: JSW Steel, NTPC, Glenmark Pharma, ONGC, Info Edge

Coking coal is a key raw material needed for the manufacturing of steel through the blast furnace route.

The government has been in discussions with Mongolia to source coking coal from the landlocked nation.

The move aims at diversifying raw materials sourcing, and will not only increase the availability of the key steel-making material but also help in cost optimisation of producing the commodity. 

ALSO READ: JSW Steel Q4 net up 15.7% to ₹1,503 crore on lower coking coal prices

In January, a senior government official had told PTI that the government is examining the route for the import of coking coal from Mongolia.

India remains dependent on a select group of nations -- largely far located Australia -- to meet 80-90 per cent of its coking coal requirements.

Sourcing from distant locations takes months for cargo ships to transport the raw materials to India, adding to the overall production cost.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Estates, Valor Group to develop ₹4,500 cr office complex in Mumbai

HUL MD Rohit Jawa's total remuneration rises 3.7% to Rs 23 cr in FY25

Premium

Realisation worries, capital expenditure likely to hit NMDC stock

How Sebi fixed ₹20 cr disgorgement in IndusInd Bank insider trading case

Fintech firm Razorpay completes reverse flip from US to India ahead of IPO

Topics :JSW steelCoking coalSteel Industry

First Published: May 30 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story