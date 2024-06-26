Home / Companies / News / 'Govt-run Khadi commission sold yoga mats, dresses worth Rs 8 crore'

Kumar further highlighted that yoga dresses and mats made of Khadi offer significant health and environmental benefits since they are chemical-free and require minimal water during production

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 8:53 PM IST
The Khadi and Village Industries Commission sold 1,09,022 yoga mats and 63,700 yoga dresses worth Rs 8,67,87,380 to various government departments through 55 Khadi institutions across the country on June 21. KVIC chairman Manoj Kumar said, “It is a matter of joy for the Khadi family that this time there has been a record-breaking sale of special yoga clothes and mats made by our Khadi artisans.”

Kumar further highlighted that yoga dresses and mats made of Khadi offer significant health and environmental benefits since they are chemical-free and require minimal water during production.

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) mentioned that on Yoga Day, KVIC's Khadi Bhawan located at Connaught Place, Delhi, alone supplied 50,000 yoga mats and 50,000 yoga dresses to the Ministry of AYUSH. Government data also indicated the inclusion of 300 premium-quality yoga mats. Additionally, in response to the ministry's request, 25,000 Khadi yoga mats and clothes were provided in Srinagar, and 10,000 mats and yoga clothes were supplied in Srinagar.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

