Home / Companies / News / Govt starts process to fund state refiners' green goals via equity: Reports

Govt starts process to fund state refiners' green goals via equity: Reports

The Oil Ministry on Wednesday asked state-controlled Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) to launch rights issues

Reuters NEW DELHI
Representational Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 2:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian government this week kicked off a multi-billion-dollar process seeking equity in its three big state refiners in return for funding towards the firms' energy transition projects, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The Oil Ministry on Wednesday asked state-controlled Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) to launch rights issues, and asked Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) to make a preferential share allotment to the government, the people said.

BPCL informed India's stock exchanges on Thursday of a board meeting planned for June 28 to consider various possibilities for capital injection, including a potential rights issue, to help achieve its energy transition, net zero and energy security objectives.

Indian Oil, HPCL, BPCL and the oil ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the 2023/24 federal budget unveiled in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government would provide Rs 300,00 crore ($3.66 billion) in equity to help state oil refiners move towards cleaner energy.

Combined, the three refiners aim to invest Rs 3.5-4 trillion to reach their net zero-emissions goals by 2040, the sources said this week.

Indian Oil, the country's top refiner, will soon seek board approval to raise its authorised share capital ahead of the planned rights issue, two sources said.

Indian Oil and BPCL are majority owned by the federal government.

The government's seeking of a preferential allotment of shares from HPCL follows the 2018 sale of the government's 51.1% stake to state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

The federal government wants to complete the process by all three refiners by October, the sources said, adding that the timing will also depend on market conditions.

In addition to share issues, the three companies also plan to raise debt to meet their 2040 commitments, one of the sources said.

 

 

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

L&T to build energy infra for world's largest green hydrogen plant at NEOM

Indian refiners may buy Russian oil for domestic demand, export own: Report

BPCL Q3 results: Net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,747 cr, revenue up 13%

Aurobindo Pharma arm signs pact with Medicines Patent Pool to develop drug

Boeing to invest $100 mn in infrastructure, pilot training in India

Tycoon Shapoor Mistry's firm set to sell India's biggest low-rated bond

Adani-EdgeConneX JV enters deal to raise $213 million for two data centres

Reliance Jio in talks to raise about $1.6 billion for equipment from Nokia

Topics :Indian oil refinersgovernment of Indiafundingequity

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story