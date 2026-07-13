Govt studying Tata Electronics breach, entities involved say not much lost

The issue of an alleged data breach at Tata Electronics that reportedly exposed sensitive information related to Apple's unreleased iPhone model is currently under examination, and both entities are satisfied they haven't lost much on commercial parameters, a senior IT Ministry official said on Monday.

The government had earlier said that the incident was reported to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).

CERT-In is the national nodal agency for responding to computer security incidents.

"We are studying what is happening on that issue. But on the commercial aspect, we understand that both the current entities involved are broadly satisfied that they have not lost anything... they are not very concerned about that. So this is what we understand from those entities," IT Secretary S Krishnan told reporters on Monday.