GQG, Qatar Investment, IHC make hefty gains in Adani group shares

US-based GQG Partners and sovereign funds Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company have seen substantial gains in their holdings of Adani group stocks, following a sharp recovery across the conglomerate’s listed entities in the last year.

GQG Partners, which had injected a substantial $4.3 billion (Rs 35,774 crore) into Adani shares in March 2023 in the wake of the Hindenburg Research report, now sees its investment valued at $9.76 billion (Rs 81,132 crore) as of Friday closing. The Qatar Investment Authority, having invested Rs 4,300 crore in Adani Green Energy at Rs 923 per share in August 2023, now holds a stake valued at Rs 9,650 crore, with the stock closing at Rs 1,925 per share on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Similarly, International Holding Company, which initially invested $2 billion in Adani Enterprises in 2022 and subsequently increased its stake to 5 per cent in October last year, has seen its investment rise to $2.8 billion, with shares of Adani Enterprises closing at Rs 3,385 on Friday.

The Adani group shares, which had crashed after a report by the short seller Hindenburg Research in January 2023, recovered after the promoters sold their shares in various group companies to GQG Partners and pre-paid their loans. Various Adani group companies also pre-paid their loans, thus convincing investors about their financial position. Later, a Sebi investigation did not find any merit in the Hindenburg allegations. The Adani group had denied all allegations made by Hindenburg.

The gains in Adani shares are considered a big win for contrarian bets made by Rajiv Jain, chairman and chief investment officer of the fund, who founded the firm in June 2016 after 23 years of investment experience, including as the co-chief executive officer and chief investment officer of Vontobel Asset Management.

According to Forbes, the net worth of 56-year-old Jain, who was born in India and went to the United States in the early 90s, was estimated at $4.6 billion on a real-time basis.

In a media interview, Jain said there are very few large emerging markets across the world and India is one of them. "India has seen one of the best earnings growth among all emerging markets over the last five years and I think this earnings growth does not get enough air time because at the end of the day, earnings drive markets and when corporate earnings are as strong as it has been, the market will follow," Jain told a TV channel in February this year.

In the last year, GQG Partners invested in ITC, Patanjali Foods, GMR Airport Infrastructure, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. An email sent to GQG Partners on Friday did not elicit any response.