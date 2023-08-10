Home / Companies / News / Grasim Industries posts 56% Q1 profit drop on chemicals, textile slump

Grasim Industries posts 56% Q1 profit drop on chemicals, textile slump

Prices of chemicals, including caustic soda, fell in the in the June quarter, leading to a 21.5% revenue drop in the company's second-largest business

Reuters
Grasim Industries | Photo: @GrasimInd

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India's Grasim Industries Ltd reported a 56% drop in quarterly profit on Thursday - its fourth straight quarterly fall - as the Aditya Birla Group-owned company was hit by weak chemicals prices and a slump in its textiles business.
 
Standalone net profit fell to 3.55 billion rupees ($42.9 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared to 8.09 billion rupees a year earlier.
 
Prices of chemicals, including caustic soda, fell in the in the June quarter, leading to a 21.5% revenue drop in the company's second-largest business.
 
The company said international caustic soda average quarterly spot prices declined by 46% from last year in the first quarter to $415 per tonne on over-supply and weak demand.
 
Its largest viscose staple fibre (VSF) business, a key material used in various kinds of clothes, was hit by weak demand amid flat prices for the material.
 
Revenue from the VSF segment declined 16.7% to 35.84 billion rupees. The drop marks the third straight quarterly decline for the business.
 
"Globally, the textile value chain has continued to remain sluggish, although some signs of improvement are seen in specific markets," Grasim said in a statement.
 
The company's revenue from operations fell 14% to 62.38 billion rupees.
 
Budgeted capital expenditure (capex) for fiscal 2024 is 57.91 billion rupees with 43.42 billion rupees to be utilised in establishing its paints and business-to-business e-commerce businesses, the company added.
 
Last month, Grasim's unit Ultratech Cement beat its first-quarter profit view while its diversified financial services subsidiary Aditya Birla Capital reported a climb in profit.
 
($1 = 82.8150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Also Read

Grasim Industries Q4 results: Net profit falls 91% to Rs 93.51 crore

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Grasim Industries receives Rs 5,000 cr three term loan from Axis Bank

Grasim Q3 PAT up 44% to Rs 2,516 cr on strong show by Ultretech, AB Capital

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

Godrej FMCG firm to set up Rs 515 cr manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Jindal family-backed Shalimar Paints scripts new coming after stagnation

DFPCL to invest Rs 1,950 cr to expand Gujarat plant's nitric acid capacity

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

Bajaj Electricals Q1 profit falls as unseasonal rains, inflation hit demand

Topics :Grasim IndustriesQ1 results

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story