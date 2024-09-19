SJVN generates 8,489 MU of power as green energy in FY24: CMD Sharma

State-owned SJVN generated 8,489 million units (MUs) of green energy from its operational hydro, solar and wind power stations in 2023-24, a top company official said.

SJVN CMD Sushil Sharma made the remarks at the company's 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the 2023-24 financial year.

"Despite facing challenging hydrological conditions due to climate change, SJVN demonstrated resilience in its operations. In FY24, the company generated 8,489 MUs from its operational hydro, solar and wind power stations," a company statement quoted Sharma as saying.

The power stations set new records, including highest-ever daily generation of 39.570 million units (MU) and 10.971 MU by 1,500 MW NJHPS (Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station) and 412 MW Rampur HPS, respectively, in July 2023.