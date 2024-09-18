Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / NTPC Green Energy files draft papers for around Rs 10,000 crore IPO

NTPC Green Energy files draft papers for around Rs 10,000 crore IPO

Senior management of the company confirmed the development, but the spokesperson declined to comment

NTPC
Shreya Jai Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 11:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's largest power generating company, the state-owned NTPC Limited, has filed IPO papers for its green energy arm. The company plans to raise close to $1.2 billion or approximately Rs 10,000 crore through the public issue of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL).

Senior management of the company confirmed the development, but the spokesperson declined to comment.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


NTPC launched NGEL in 2021 as the dedicated arm for its green energy and energy transition projects. The company chose to go public after efforts to find a strategic investor failed due to below-optimum valuations offered by foreign investors.

Apart from solar and wind power projects, NTPC is looking to invest in green hydrogen and green methanol—cleaner fuels that are manufactured at units powered by renewable energy.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Suzlon secures India's largest wind energy order from NTPC Green

NTPC receives shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore

Indian power firms owed over $1 bn by Bangladesh amid financial turmoil

NTPC Q1FY25 results: Net profit up 12% at over Rs 5,500 cr on higher income

Premium

Stable policy, revenue visibility, regulated margins triggers for NTPC

Topics :IPONTPCGreen energy

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story