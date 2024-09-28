NLCIL produces 12.34 billion units of green power as it treads RE path

State-owned NLCIL has produced 12.34 billion units of green power, thereby preventing the emission of one crore tonne of carbon dioxide, a coal ministry statement said.

Primarily a lignite-based power generating company, NLCIL is targeting 10,000 MW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) ventured into renewable energy with 1,380 MW of solar power plants and 51 MW of wind power plants.

To achieve the target of 10,000 MW, NLCIL has formed new subsidiaries--NLC India Renewables Ltd (NIRL) to focus on asset monetisation and NLC India Green Energy Ltd (NIGEL) to spearhead clean energy initiatives.