Growing fertility treatment market set to see spike in M&A activity

M&A activity is set to increase in this space, feels industry, and more partnerships between organised players and mom-and-pop shops is in store

Sohini Das Mumbai
8 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
The growing fertility clinic market in the country is likely to go through some consolidation as the Centre is trying to regulate the sector, which offers remedies for what is fast becoming the ‘new diabetes’ in India.
In metros, one in six couples are affected by infertility. This opens up huge scope for fertility clinics, which have begun mushrooming across the country. Each IVF cycle costs Rs 1.7-2 lakh, and another Rs 1-1.5 lakh during the nine-month pregnancy. More than 200,000-250,000 cycles take place in the country.
M&A activity is set to increase in this space, feels industry, and more partnerships between organised players and mom-and-pop shops is in store. From 2018 till date, the sector has already attracted $318 million in investments from leading private equity (PE) and Venture Capitalists (VCs), shows data from Venture Intelligence. (See chart)

First Published: Apr 21 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

