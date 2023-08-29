Growth of revenue, market share is top priority: Hero MotoCorp CEO

Hero MotoCorp is completely focused on growing its overall revenue and gaining more market share, especially in the premium segment, and achieving the production target for FY24 is a secondary priority right now, said its chief executive officer Niranjan Gupta on Tuesday.

India's largest two-wheeler maker had, last month, in its annual report, stated that it aims to produce 6.5 million units in FY24. Hero MotoCorp had produced 5.29 million units in FY23. This means it is aiming to have a production increase of 22.78 per cent in the current financial year.

"I would say we are focused on growing the revenue. We are also focused on market share gains. I think the (production) numbers will be what they will be. Honestly, that is an indicative (production) number we are looking to aim for," Gupta told Business Standard after launching the company's latest premium product, Karizma XMR, at a starting price of Rs 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hero had launched Karizma in 2003, but it was discontinued in 2019 due to low demand. As the demand for premium vehicles has gone up after the pandemic, the company on Monday launched a new model called Karizma XMR, which has a 210 cc liquid-cooled engine and dual-channel anti-lock braking system. Karizma XMR's booking began on Monday itself, and its delivery will begin in October.

"Honestly speaking, we want to make sure we have double-digit revenue growth and we gain market share on a year-on-year basis. That is going to be the focus, by ensuring that we grow the core (the entry-level two-wheeler segment) and win in the premium segment by having a portfolio through launching new products," he added.

In the April-July period of FY24, the company's production has dropped by 4.95 per cent year-on-year to 1.707 million units. When asked if growth in revenue and market share is the priority, and achieving the production target for FY24 is secondary right now, Gupta replied, "Yes."

In the last three months, Hero MotoCorp has launched three premium (150cc plus) motorcycles: Xtreme 160R 4V, X440, and now Karizma XMR. "The premium segment's growth last year was twice that of the commuter segment growth," Gupta mentioned.

He said that the company is focused on having a full portfolio of premium products in the coming quarters. "Once we have a full portfolio of premium products, then you will see our market share in the premium segment rising. Just watch us perform in the premium segment in the next 4-6 quarters," he mentioned.

He said gaining share in the premium segment is a mid- to long-term journey and not just a one-month or one-quarter journey.

Hero is currently facelifting 500 out of its 1,000 main dealerships right now. "The last change (facelift) that happened in our VI (visual interface) was around ten years back. It is the first time after ten years that we are doing a facelift of our stores. We plan to facelift 500 stores in the next eight quarters," he mentioned.

"It will not just be hardware but software as well. When I say software, I mean to say better-trained salespeople, dedicated sales executives for premium vehicles," Gupta noted. About 40-50 stores have already been refurbished.

Karizma will be sold through facelifted stores as well as premium stores. "The premium stores have just begun. We are doing a pilot right now for premium stores and foolproofing it. We then have the plan to have 100 premium stores in the next four quarters. Hero 2.0 (facelifted stores) will be faster. They will have dedicated spaces for premium, EVs, etc," Gupta noted.