Groww faces technical glitches, users complain of login issues on app

On Tuesday morning, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) was flooded with complaints as users of the Groww app expressed complaints about encountering technical issues. Several users reported that the app was not allowing them to log in, and the few that did were not able to see their balance or execute orders.

Groww is a popular investment platform that allows investment in stocks, mutual funds, and other financial instruments. It also allows users to make UPI payments to other UPI IDs, phone numbers, or bank accounts. It can be accessed through web browsers or its app.

Sharing screenshots of the issues faced by users of Groww, one wrote, "Today, my Groww app is not open since the market opened, my watchlist was not open two days ago, my open positions are about to expire, who will pay my losses."

Groww app is not working @_groww



Tried many times, did flight mode and then turned on still not working.



Looks like their production server is down. Please fix this.#groww #Serverdown #StockMarket — Vikas Kohli (@imvikaskohli) January 23, 2024 As the app faced a barrage of complaints, the Groww team responded to the outage on X, saying, "Hello! We apologise for the inconvenience. Our team is addressing a technical issue and working to resolve it promptly. Your patience is highly appreciated, and we'll be back to normal operations shortly. Thank you for your understanding. Team Groww."

"Pleased to inform you that we have successfully resolved the issue. If you have any further questions or concerns, feel free to reach out. Thank you for choosing us," Groww also wrote on X, responding to a user. The issue appears to have been resolved now, witht the company responding to many users with, "Thank you for your unwavering support and patience, the issue has been resolved now."

Thanks to your unwavering support and patience, the issue has been resolved now. — Groww (@_groww) January 23, 2024

Previously, the app experienced an outage on January 13, 2024, just before the trading hours began on that day.

In India, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE are open from Monday through Friday and remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. However, the exchanges may open for special trading sessions and close for some holidays. Most recently, the stock market had remained open on Saturday, January 20 for a special trading day. The market remained closed on Monday, January 22, after the day was declared a holiday to celebrate the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

