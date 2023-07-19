Home / Companies / News / GST officials visit Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad's offices in Mumbai

GST officials visit Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad's offices in Mumbai

The edtech stated that it was a routine survey, and that it was fully compliant

BS Web Team New Delhi
upGrad

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Goods and Services Tax (GST) officials visited the office premises of upGrad, an edtech company co-founded by Ronnie Screwvala. The company clarified that it was a routine survey and assured that it is fully compliant and cooperating with the authorities, according to a report by MoneyControl.

This is the second instance of a startup coming under the attention of government authorities. Earlier, Byju's faced scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) due to delays in submitting financial statements and concerns over corporate governance issues.

Founded in 2015, upGrad is an education platform catering to working professionals. It has secured more than $400 million in equity funding so far, with backers like Singapore's Temasek Group and James Murdoch's Lupa Systems.

In the financial year 2021-22, upGrad's revenue surged to Rs 682.21 crore on a consolidated basis, marking a significant increase. However, the company also reported a widening loss of Rs 626 crore due to increased employee benefit costs.

Despite the loss, upGrad remains optimistic about achieving profitability and has acquired more than 11 startups to expand its offerings and enhance its services.

Also Read

upGrad closes Rs 300 cr internal funding round from existing investors

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

Silicon Valley veteran Dan Rosensweig joins upGrad's board of directors

US firm GQG Partners buys 5.96% stake in Patanjali Foods via OFS route

Creditors approve Reliance Capital infusing Rs 200 cr in insurance arm

HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan took 62% pay hike at Rs 10.55 crore in FY23

Broadcom's $61 bn VMware purchase wins UK competition watchdog's approval

Crisil reports 10% growth in profit to Rs 150.6 cr in Apr-Jun quarter

Topics :EdTechRonnie ScrewvalaBS Web ReportsGST

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story