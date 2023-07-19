Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan took 62% pay hike at Rs 10.55 crore in FY23

HDFC Bank CEO Jagdishan took 62% pay hike at Rs 10.55 crore in FY23

Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha's remuneration surged 41% to Rs 10.03 cr

BS Reporter Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sashidhar Jagdishan, the MD & CEO of HDFC Bank was paid Rs 10.55 crore as remuneration for the financial year 2022-23, according to the bank’s annual report for FY23. This includes a basic pay 2.82 crore and allowance and perquisites of Rs 3.31 crore, among others. Jagdishan had received a remuneration of Rs 6.51 crore in FY22.

Kaizad Bharucha, the deputy managing director of HDFC Bank received a remuneration of Rs 10.03 crore in FY23. Bharucha’s basic pay was 2.74 crore and allowance and perquisites was Rs 4.36 crore.

The remuneration is excluding the value of employee stock options exercised during the year.

Bharucha received Rs 10.64 crore remuneration in FY22, mainly due to Rs 4.46 crore as performance bonus. The bonus was earned in the years 2017-18 to 2020-21, which was partly paid in 2021-22.

Jagdishan was appointed as MD & CEO of HDFC Bank in October 2020 for a period of three years. Earlier this year, the board of the bank has recommended the re-appointment of Jagdishan as MD & CEO for another three years with effect from October 27, 2023, subject RBI’s approval. 

Also Read

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

In HDFC Bank integration process, 70% of HDFC top executives to retire

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

Broadcom's $61 bn VMware purchase wins UK competition watchdog's approval

Crisil reports 10% growth in profit to Rs 150.6 cr in Apr-Jun quarter

Amazon's TV sales hit double-digit growth amid premiumisation wave

Can Tesla sell a Rs 20-lakh electric car produced in Indian giga-factory?

Wipro sharpens its focus on the European market, sees high potential

Topics :HDFC Bank

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story