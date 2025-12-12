Home / Companies / News / Haier targets ₹14,500 crore topline in 2026, plans ₹3,500 crore expansion

Haier targets ₹14,500 crore topline in 2026, plans ₹3,500 crore expansion

Aims for 38% growth driven by ACs and TVs; to expand manufacturing capacity to 4 million units by 2027, creating 12,000 jobs

NS Satish
NS Satish, president, Haier India
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:02 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Household appliances maker Haier is eyeing a 38 per cent growth in 2026 and hopes to clock revenue of ₹14,500 crore on the back of strong sales of air conditioners (ACs) and television (TV) sets.
 
The company, which follows a January-December financial year, will close the ongoing year with revenue of ₹11,000 crore. This is a growth of 25 per cent and is helped by bumper sales of TVs after the goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts.
 
The company, which announced the launch of its new Gravity AI Series air conditioners, has a new manufacturing capacity in Greater Noida, which would capacity from 1.5 million currently to 4 million by 2027.
 
“The AC penetration levels in the country are still at 11 per cent, which is abysmal and lowest among large appliances. When we see the way the economy is growing and temperatures are soaring, there is a lot of headroom for growth. With the introduction of new consumer financing options and the GST rate cuts announced earlier this year, we expect demand to keep going up,” NS Satish, president, Haier India, told Business Standard.
 
The AC category recorded a growth of 20 per cent this year, for the company.
 
The company is also planning to invest ₹3,500 crore in the Indian market in the coming three-four years, in a phased manner. This will help create “12,000 indirect and direct jobs in the country,” Satish said. 
 
“The idea is to become a household name. We enter a home with one category and slowly expand our presence in each household with our varied offerings — from ACs to TVs and washing machines to refrigerators,” he added.
 
Haier India has an 8 per cent market share in the Indian AC and washing machines market, and plans to take the AC share up to 17 per cent by 2030.
 
In the refrigerator segment, it has a market share of 14 per cent, and a 9 per cent share in the LED TVs. In commercial refrigeration, the company has a share of almost 26 per cent.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HC division bench clears Dr Reddy's semaglutide exports to select mkts

Premium

Tata Steel outlines strategy to offset higher iron ore costs post-2030

IndiGo moves Delhi HC seeking ₹900 crore customs duty refund on re-imports

With an eye on rivals, Novo Nordisk launches diabetes drug Ozempic in India

As trade routes shift, demand for translation services will surge: RWS CEO

Topics :Haier IndiaHaierIndian Economy

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story