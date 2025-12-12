Haier targets ₹14,500 crore topline in 2026, plans ₹3,500 crore expansion

Household appliances maker Haier is eyeing a 38 per cent growth in 2026 and hopes to clock revenue of ₹14,500 crore on the back of strong sales of air conditioners (ACs) and television (TV) sets.

The company, which follows a January-December financial year, will close the ongoing year with revenue of ₹11,000 crore. This is a growth of 25 per cent and is helped by bumper sales of TVs after the goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts.

The company, which announced the launch of its new Gravity AI Series air conditioners, has a new manufacturing capacity in Greater Noida, which would capacity from 1.5 million currently to 4 million by 2027.

“The AC penetration levels in the country are still at 11 per cent, which is abysmal and lowest among large appliances. When we see the way the economy is growing and temperatures are soaring, there is a lot of headroom for growth. With the introduction of new consumer financing options and the GST rate cuts announced earlier this year, we expect demand to keep going up,” NS Satish, president, Haier India, told Business Standard. The AC category recorded a growth of 20 per cent this year, for the company. The company is also planning to invest ₹3,500 crore in the Indian market in the coming three-four years, in a phased manner. This will help create “12,000 indirect and direct jobs in the country,” Satish said.