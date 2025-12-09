Home / Companies / News / As trade routes shift, demand for translation services will surge: RWS CEO

As trade routes shift, demand for translation services will surge: RWS CEO

RWS CEO Benjamin Faes said translation demand will rise as firms expand into non-English markets, with India growing 20 per cent annually and local headcount likely to rise to 2,000

Translation literature
The company is partnering with Google’s Gemini, Meta’s Llama, Cohere and Microsoft, among others (Adobe stock photo)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 2:42 PM IST
Demand for language service providers is set to rise as global trade tensions push companies to pursue growth in non-English markets, sharply increasing the need for translation services, RWS chief executive officer Benjamin Faes said.
 
India is one of the company’s fastest-growing markets, expanding 20 per cent annually, and could see RWS’s local workforce grow from about 1,400 to roughly 2,000 over the next 18 months, he added.
 
In India, RWS has a presence across cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore.
 
“With rising trade tensions and like what we see in China, many countries are diversifying their trade routes. That means companies need translation in far more languages than just English,” he told Business Standard.
 
He said that with India’s share of services exports, there was a need for better cultural relevance across different markets.
 
“So I see massive potential for the growth of our services in India,” he added.
 
The company said Indic languages grew 16 per cent from financial year 2024 (FY24) to FY25, driven by more diverse language demands, expanding from about 20 to a list of 30 target languages.
 
The most sought-after languages are Hindi, followed by Bengali, Punjabi and Tamil. Hinglish, a hybrid of Hindi and English, is also recording strong growth.
 
Other non-English languages include French, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese and Japanese.
 
The UK-based company offers services to industries such as pharmaceuticals, legal, corporate content, financial services and patents, among others.
 
It is known for its language service provider solutions enabling companies to localise their content, software, videos and other user-facing digital formats.
 
Despite growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for use cases such as translation, Faes said precision, enterprise security and a human-in-the-loop approach matter for large clients. This, along with the know-how of niche sectors such as pharmaceuticals and legal, is critical to content delivery.
 
“If you are a fashion retailer launching 200 products per day, and you launch them in 40 different languages, that means about 8,000 pages that need to be translated, tested and reviewed,” he said.
 
In India, the firm has a language office enabling translation into Indic languages. Faes said demand is currently for about 13 of India’s 22 official languages.
 
The company is partnering with entities building foundational models to help refine and correct cultural biases through a dedicated division called Train AI.
 
The division was launched around three years ago.
 
“What this division is doing is working closely with a foundational model builder to fine-tune and adjust the cultural bias of those models around the world. So we do teaming and see how models respond to particular critical questions in certain countries,” he said.
 
The company is partnering with Google’s Gemini, Meta’s Llama, Cohere and Microsoft, among others.

Topics :languagesGoogle TranslateLocal languages

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

