HAL aims for 25% civil aviation revenue share in 10 years, says CMD

“We expect the certification to be completed in the next two months. Pawan Hans today signed a pact with HAL to buy 10 Dhruv NG helicopters, which would be used for offshore operations of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC),” Sunil said, adding that maintenance support for these helicopters is assured as the company is manufacturing the engines itself.

Sunil, speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the Wings India 2026 summit, said the company is in discussions with the Border Security Force (BSF), which is interested in acquiring about four Dhruv NG helicopters. HAL is also in talks with state governments such as Odisha and Karnataka, which are keen to procure these helicopters for VVIP transportation. He said HAL can produce at least 15 commercial Dhruv NG helicopters, subject to demand.