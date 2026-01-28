IndiGo to add one plane weekly for 10 years, target 40% intl capacity: CEO

IndiGo plans to add one aircraft every week for the next decade and expects international operations to account for around 40 per cent of its total capacity by 2030, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers said on Wednesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Wings India 2026 aviation summit in Hyderabad, Elbers said IndiGo is targeting more than 4,000 daily flights, including domestic services, by 2030. The carrier also aims to carry 200 million passengers and operate more than 4,000 routes by the end of the decade.

IndiGo currently has a fleet of 440 aircraft and operates over 2,200 flights daily. In 2025, the airline carried 124 million passengers.