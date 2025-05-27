HAL, private companies to compete for AMCA prototype contract: MoD

In a first that could end state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL’s) monopoly in building fighter jets, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday said the country’s private and public defence companies will have equal opportunity and will compete to develop the prototype of the indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, dubbed the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). This follows the execution model approved the same day by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the AMCA programme, to be implemented by design agency Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) through industry partnership.

Describing the approval of the execution model as a significant push towards enhancing the country's indigenous defence capabilities and fostering a robust aerospace industrial ecosystem, the MoD said the approach provides "equal opportunities to both private and public sectors on competitive basis". Private and public defence players can bid to participate in the AMCA development programme independently, as a joint venture (JV), or as consortia. The bidders should be Indian companies compliant with the laws and regulations of the country, the ministry added.

"This is an important step towards harnessing indigenous expertise, capability, and capacity to develop the AMCA prototype, which will be a major milestone towards Aatmanirbharta in the aerospace sector," said the MoD, adding that the ADA would shortly issue an expression of interest for the development phase of the fifth-generation, medium-weight fighter aircraft, which has been designed to perform both air-to-air and air-to-surface combat.

"This execution model marks a shift from long-standing convention, under which HAL was the default domestic production agency for combat aircraft, making it the only Indian entity to manufacture such platforms in the country so far. Now, it will have to bid alongside private firms to secure the contract. This will foster competition and offer private players a unique opportunity," said a defence industry insider who did not wish to be named. The source added that private defence majors such as Larsen & Toubro Limited, the Tata Group, and the Adani Group were likely to be interested in securing the contract to build the prototype.

ALSO READ: HAL Q4 result: Net profit dips 7.7% to ₹3,977 crore, revenue drops 7.2% "Both HAL and interested private players can bid as single entities, or as a JV or consortium, either of which may or may not involve HAL. Even if the winning entity is a JV or consortium involving HAL and one or more private players, the latter will play a far larger role in building combat aircraft than they have before," explained the source. Earlier, private players only built components and parts for programmes like the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas in tie-up with HAL.

Also Read

"If the private sector secures the contract to build the AMCA prototype, it could open the door to contracts matching the scale of those so far awarded only to public sector entities like HAL," said another industry source on condition of anonymity. In March, contracts for 156 Prachand light combat helicopters were awarded to HAL, representing the largest order ever secured by the Bengaluru-based public sector aerospace and defence firm up to that point. The Rs 62,700 crore (excluding taxes) deal alone accounted for about 37 per cent of the Rs 1.69 trillion (Rs 1,68,922 crore) worth of contracts awarded by the MoD to domestic industry in 2024–25.

In February, HAL's leadership indicated that the order book was expected to reach Rs 2.5 trillion (Rs 2,50,000 crore) in 2025–26.

The timely induction of the twin-engine AMCA has become crucial, with China expanding its arsenal of operational fifth-generation stealth fighters and making visible progress in developing even stealthier sixth-generation jets — an area in which it is now challenging the hitherto global leader in such technologies, the United States (US). Meanwhile, Pakistan is reportedly slated to acquire about 40 Chinese stealth fighters, with deliveries possibly starting as early as 2026.

In March last year, the Cabinet Committee on Security cleared the project to design and develop the AMCA. The jet, intended to evade enemy radar and feature advanced sensors and electronics for secure, real-time information sharing with other aircraft and systems, has been under development in a project worth around Rs 15,000 crore.