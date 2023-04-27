Harley sees 37% rise in profit boosted by higher demand for popular bikes



Shares of the Milwaukee-based manufacturer were up 1.8% at $37.5 in premarket trading.

Harley-Davidson Inc reported a near 37% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as a series of price hikes helped the motorcycle maker take advantage of steady demand for its popular models and cushion the impact of higher costs.



The manufacturer also benefited from pent-up demand as COVID-exhausted Americans were eager to hit the roads on cars and motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson has raised prices on its popular Trike, Cruiser and Touring models over the past two years to help offset higher raw material and logistics costs in the face of rising inflation.



First-quarter global motorcycle shipments increased 14% ahead of the key riding season, the company said.

Sales from motorcycles and related products rose 21% to $1.56 billion



Consolidated revenue rose 20% to $1.79 billion in the quarter ended March 31.

Net profit rose to $304 million, or $2.04 per share, in the first quarter from $222.5 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.