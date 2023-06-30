HC rejects Twitter plea against govt blocking orders, fines it Rs 50 lakh



Under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the Centre or its agency can ask intermediaries (in this case Twitter) to block any content from public access. The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed Twitter's plea against the Information Technology Ministry’s order to block content and fined it Rs 50 lakh.



The Centre told the High Court in March that the Constitution’s Article 19 providing freedom of speech does not apply to Twitter for it is a foreign entity. "Your client (Twitter) was given notices and your client did not comply. Punishment for non-compliance is seven years' imprisonment and unlimited fine. That also did not deter your client. So you have not given any reason why you delayed compliance, more than a year of delay...then all of sudden you comply and approach the Court. You are not a farmer but a billion-dollar company," said the court.



The Centre in June issued a notice to Twitter saying that if it fails to take down the tweets it will lose safe harbour immunity under Section 79(1) of IT Act. The Centre had asked Twitter to take down tweets related to the farmers' protests and the coronavirus, prompting the company to allege Twitter the directions "demonstrate excessive use of power".

Twitter then moved the High Court saying it could not be directed to block user accounts and silence freedom of speech. It also said that Section 69A does not entail mass blocking of accounts.