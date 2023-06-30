Home / Companies / News / HC rejects Twitter plea against govt blocking orders, fines it Rs 50 lakh

HC rejects Twitter plea against govt blocking orders, fines it Rs 50 lakh

'You are not a farmer but a billon-dollar company': Karnataka High Court tells platform for not complying with centre's orders

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Twitter (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed Twitter's plea against the Information Technology Ministry’s order to block content and fined it Rs 50 lakh.
Under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, the Centre or its agency can ask intermediaries (in this case Twitter) to block any content from public access.

"Your client (Twitter) was given notices and your client did not comply. Punishment for non-compliance is seven years' imprisonment and unlimited fine. That also did not deter your client. So you have not given any reason why you delayed compliance, more than a year of delay...then all of sudden you comply and approach the Court. You are not a farmer but a billion-dollar company," said the court.
The Centre told the High Court in March that the Constitution’s Article 19 providing freedom of speech does not apply to Twitter for it is a foreign entity.

The Centre had asked Twitter to take down tweets related to the farmers' protests and the coronavirus, prompting the company to allege Twitter the directions "demonstrate excessive use of power".
The Centre in June issued a notice to Twitter saying that if it fails to take down the tweets it will lose safe harbour immunity under Section 79(1) of IT Act.

Twitter then moved the High Court saying it could not be directed to block user accounts and silence freedom of speech. It also said that Section 69A does not entail mass blocking of accounts. 

Also Read

Top headlines: HC upholds verdict favouring RIL, Go First insolvency & more

SC upholds demonetisation, says test of proportionality satisfied

Alwar lynching case: District court convicts 4 out of 5; sentences to 7 yrs

NCLAT to hear SMBC Aviation's plea against NCLT order on Go First today

Delhi v Centre and Shiv Sena cases: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

Kalpataru Projects International secures fresh orders worth over Rs 1000 cr

Looking to export 5G solutions, Jio to reap benefits of Indo-US tech pact

India to see LG's highest sales growth globally this year: MD Hong Ju Jeon

Karnataka HC imposes a fine of Rs 50 lakh on Twitter for non-compliance

Adani Airports wants to fly higher; seeks higher stake in Mumbai airport

Topics :High CourtKarnatakaTwitterinformation technologyCentre

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story