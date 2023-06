Centre had asked Twitter to take down some accounts with tweets related to farmers' protests and coronavirus. Twitter said that the orders to block some tweets were "procedurally and substantially deficient of the provision" and "demonstrate excessive use of powers". Challenging the microblogging platform's plea against the IT ministry's blocking orders, Karnataka High Court on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on Twitter , citing its conduct. According to LiveLaw, the court has refused Twitter's request to stay the Centre's order.





The microblogging platform then approached the court. In its petition, Twitter asked how it could be directed to block user accounts and muffle the freedom of speech. In June last year, the IT ministry served a notice to Twitter stating that a failure to take down the tweets would lead to it losing its safe harbour immunity available under Section 79(1) of the IT Act.