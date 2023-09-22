Home / Companies / News / HCLTech expands partnership with ANZ Banking group with a new deal

HCLTech expands partnership with ANZ Banking group with a new deal

HCLTech will provide ANZ with digital workplace services and experience management across end-user devices and applications

Ashutosh Mishra

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
IT services major HCLTech has extended its decade-old partnership with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) with a new digital transformation deal for the bank's workplace operations across 33 countries.

HCLTech will provide ANZ with digital workplace services and experience management across end-user devices and applications, including laptops, mobile phones, and tablets. Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

"We're excited to continue our long-standing and strong relationship with HCLTech. ANZ is committed to leveraging technology to deliver employee-centric services, and HCLTech's deep domain expertise will accelerate this journey," said Vinit Jha, domain lead, employee experience at ANZ.

One of Australia's four largest banks and the largest banking group in New Zealand and the Pacific, ANZ Banking Group provides banking and financial products and services to over 8.5 million retail and business customers. It operates in more than 30 markets globally with representation in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific, Europe, America, and the Middle East.

The new announcement comes days after HCLTech announced a $2.1 billion deal win from Verizon Business for providing managed network services to its global enterprise customers.

"We are delighted to expand our decade-long relationship with ANZ and support its next stage of digital transformation as it focuses on fostering a better digital experience for its employees and customers. This engagement represents one of the largest digital workplace transformations and managed services engagements in the region," said Michael Horton, executive president and country manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCLTech.

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

