Home / Companies / News / HDFC Bank completes Rs 9,553 cr stake sale in education unit HDFC Credila

HDFC Bank completes Rs 9,553 cr stake sale in education unit HDFC Credila

Central bank had asked private lender to reduce its shareholding in HDFC Credila

HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 11:22 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HDFC Bank has completed selling a majority of its stake in HDFC Credila, an education finance subsidiary, for Rs 9,553 crore to private equity firms BPEA EQT and ChrysCapital.

HDFC Credila will no longer be an arm of the bank. "HDFC Bank has, as of March 19, 2024, sold 14,01,72,180 equity shares of HDFC Credila to the acquirers," said the lender in an exchange filing on Wednesday night.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The acquirers of HDFC Credila include Kopvoorn BV, Moss Investments, Defati Investments Holding B V and Infinity Partners. HDFC Bank will maintain a 9.99 per cent stake in HDFC Credila.

The Reserve Bank of India, in April 2023, had asked HDFC Bank to reduce its shareholding in Credila to 10 per cent within two years of the lender’s merger with the erstwhile HDFC Ltd.

HDFC Credila was sold due to multiple regulatory approvals needed to complete the merger and the subsidiary was "not worth the effort", said Deepak Parekh, former chairman of HDFC, at the Global Fintech Fest 2023.

"To merge assets worth Rs 15,000 crore with assets of Rs 25 lakh crore (Rs 25 trillion) would take the same one year with a multiplicity of approvals, and it was not worth the effort. This is better. Banks start giving educational loans directly and make some money out of it," Parekh said.

The exchange filing comes ahead of HDFC Bank's earnings declaration for the last quarter of Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24), scheduled for April 20, 2024.

In the previous September-December quarter of FY24, HDFC Bank made a net profit of Rs 16,373 crore. Its net interest income stood at Rs 28,471 crore for the period.

Also Read

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

HDFC Bank gains 2% as LIC gets RBI nod to raise stake in lender to 9.99%

Bain Capital nominee Ashish Kotecha steps down from board of Axis Bank

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

Ferrovial arm Cintra to acquire 24% stake in IRB Infra Invit from GIC

RBI declines request to classify HDFC Ltd bonds as infrastructure bonds

Misleading ads case: Patanjali MD Acharya Balkrishna submits apology to SC

Burmans ask Care Health to cancel Rs 350 cr ESOP given to Religare's Saluja

Defunct SVB Group to sell Indian subsidiary to First Citizens Bancshares

Is new EV policy doing enough to lure Tesla to make electric cars in India

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :HDFC BankHDFCStake saleCompanies

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story