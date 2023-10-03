HDFC Bank's ADR premium plunges below 5%, lowest since June last year

HDFC Bank can perhaps no longer claim to be a favourite of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Two data indicators, both somewhat interconnected, point to this: the diminishing premium of HDFC Bank’s American Depositary Receipt (ADR) compared to local shares, and the ample investment opportunities available for FPIs in the domestic market.

The ADR premium has shrunk to below 5 per cent, down from over 30 per cent in March 2021, and even lower than recent levels. During calendar 2023, it averaged just over 12 per cent, but last week, it dropped to 4.8 per cent, the lowest level since June 2022.



According to a note by Anjali Sinha, head of India Equity Sales at Macquarie Capital Securities, there is no fundamental reason for this premium to exist. Any premium that exists is largely due to investor inertia when it comes to re-evaluating the ADR positions. Additionally, the ample foreign investment opportunities in the domestic stock market, combined with near-term challenges on the fundamental front, do not bode well for the ADR premium, she added.





"ADR premium historically had been there mainly because the stock's foreign headroom was low (local stock was restricted for FPI buying until 2018). There are other reasons like easier process to invest in ADRs and tax benefits, but these reasons are valid for all the other Indian stock ADRs as well, but none of these ADRs trade at significant premium," Sinha said in a note.



The ADRs of HDFC Bank’s peers, such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, often trade at a discount to their local shares. The interest of overseas funds in HDFC Bank has been declining post the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to the stock’s underperformance.

In November 2020, the largest private sector lender was placed on the red-flag list maintained by depository NSDL. This list is used to monitor overseas investments in listed stocks, and a company is placed on it when the available room for overseas investment falls below 3 per cent of the permissible limit.



FPI investment legroom in HDFC Bank expanded following its recent $40 billion merger with its parent company, Housing Finance Corporation (HDFC), which had a relatively higher FPI investment room. Immediately after the merger’s completion, foreign holdings in the merged entity stood at 60 per cent, resulting in a foreign investment room of over 19 per cent. The bank is expected to disclose its September quarter shareholding soon, providing the latest FPI shareholding in the company. However, given the softness in the bank’s share price, analysts are not ruling out a further expansion of the FPI investment room.

So what are the fundamental factors behind the waning FPI interest in HDFC Bank?



“HDFC Bank has seen some hits on account of the merger – increase in provisioning to make up for lower provision coverage ratio of HDFC, lower net interest margin due to excess liquidity, lower deposit growth when ask rate is very high, higher non-performing loan in real estate portfolio of HDFC and hits due to accounting norms,” Sinha said in the note. “All this means that near term return on assets (RoA) would be lower. This recovery in RoA will take two or three quarters. So we are talking about almost one year of sub-par performance versus peers if you consider Q4FF23 and Q1FY24 subpar performance,” she added.

Last month, HDFC Bank’s shares fell 5 per cent in just two days after the lender indicated a potential adverse impact of the merger. A note by Motilal Oswal suggests that the merged entity has everything in place to achieve strong profitability and growth over the coming years, but successful execution will be crucial.



“The stock has corrected 10 per cent in the recent weeks and the ADR premium has also shrunk to more than 12-month lows as investors remain watchful on growth and return on equity recovery for the merged entity. The stock is thus trading at attractive valuations of 2.1x March FY25E adjusted book value and (about) 13x earnings per share and offers a favourable risk-reward for long-term investors,” said the brokerage in a note.

Motilal Oswal has a price target of Rs 1,950 on the stock.