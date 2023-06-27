HDFC, HDFC Bank merger effective July 1; HDFC shares delisting on July 13

The merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank will be effective July 1, its chairman Deepak Parekh said in a press conference on Tuesday. The boards of HDFC Bank and HDFC will meet on June 30 after the market hours to clear and approve the merger, he said.

The two entities had announced their merger plan on April 4 last year. They received the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) later the same year.

Parekh also said that HDFC Bank has assured them that "each and every employee of HDFC under age of 60" will be absorbed in the merged entity and their salaries will not be reduced.