HDFC may tap Arvind Kapil for mammoth mortgage business post merger

If he gets the role, Kapil will lead a mammoth mortgage business, that currently includes gross individual loans of Rs 5 trillion at HDFC and over Rs1 trillion at HDFC Bank

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 11:19 PM IST
HDFC Bank has shortlisted veteran Arvind Kapil, its current retail assets head, to spearhead the home loans business after its mega-merger with India’s biggest mortgage financier Housing Development Finance Corp. Kapil, who has worked at the country’s most valuable bank for almost a quarter of a century, recently met executives at the mortgage lender to discuss plans for the loan book post-merger, according to people familiar with the matter.
If he gets the role, Kapil will lead a mammoth mortgage business, that currently includes gross individual loans of Rs 5 trillion at HDFC and over Rs1 trillion at HDFC Bank, according to the firms’ latest statements. 

Topics :HDFC Bank

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 11:19 PM IST

