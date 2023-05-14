Electric E2W manufacturer Hero Electric to go public by FY26: CEO

To drive the exponential growth needed to achieve the target, the E2W manufacturer is banking on a capital expenditure (capex)-light model in business and products, along with fundraising. The company is looking to raise funds from both equity and debt sources.

“This (listing) is an inevitable step, but it has to have a run and time of its own. When we reach 2 million unit sales, that is the time public offerings are better,” says Gill, adding, “We believe in proving and then drawing with a track record, and it will come in two years.”