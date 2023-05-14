Premium smartphone sales soar as Amazon India bets on 5G, tier-2+ markets

The e-commerce firm has found success in this segment at a time when the smartphone market is seeing a new wave of ‘premiumisation’, as consumer preference shifts towards high-end devices.

While overall smartphone shipments in India slowed down, e-commerce giant Amazon India recorded a 1.7-fold year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales of premium handsets in the first quarter of calendar year 2023. The performance rode on the coattails of skyrocketing 5G device sales and increasing demand from tier-2 and beyond markets.