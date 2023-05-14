Premium smartphone sales soar as Amazon India bets on 5G, tier-2+ markets

Premium smartphone sales on Amazon rise 1.7x YoY in Q1 CY2023.
30% YoY growth in overall smartphone sales in 2022.
|Top 3 companies operating in premium segment by way of market share and shipments - last 5 yrs
|Market Share for $500+ Segment
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Apple
|28%
|47%
|59%
|69%
|60%
|Samsung
|45%
|24%
|18%
|13%
|21%
|OPPO (includes OnePlus)
|21%
|20%
|14%
|13%
|12%
|Shipments (in millions) for $500+ Segment (GST Excluded)
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Apple
|1
|1.2
|2.3
|4.7
|6.3
|Samsung
|1.6
|0.6
|0.7
|0.9
|2.2
|OPPO (OnePlus included)
|0.8
|0.5
|0.5
|0.9
|1.2
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.