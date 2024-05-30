Home / Companies / News / Hero FinCorp eyes Rs 4,000-crore fund raise via IPO; Awfis Space gains 9%

Hero FinCorp eyes Rs 4,000-crore fund raise via IPO; Awfis Space gains 9%

Hero FinCorp mainly offers two-wheeler financing, leveraging 2,000 retail touchpoints of Hero MotoCorp

Hero FinCorp
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hero FinCorp, the financial services arm of two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp, is planning a maiden share sale. The initial public offering (IPO) will comprise Rs 4,000 crore fresh fund raise and also an offer for sale.

Hero MotoCorp owns close to 40 per cent stake in Hero FinCorp, promoter Munjal family holds another 35-40 per cent, while private equity investors Apollo Global and ChrysCapital also hold equity stakes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Hero FinCorp mainly offers two-wheeler financing, leveraging 2,000 retail touchpoints of Hero MotoCorp. It also has a presence in affordable housing, education loan, and small and medium enterprise (SME) segments.

 
Awfis Space gains 9% on debut

Awfis Space Solutions, a flexible workspace solutions company, saw its shares gain 9 per cent over its issue price during their trading debut on Thursday.

Its shares rose as much as 18 per cent before giving up half of the gains amid a sell-off in the market. The stock closed at Rs 416, up Rs 33, or 8.6 per cent, over its issue price of Rs 383 on the NSE, where Rs 602 crore worth of shares changed hands.

Awfis’ Rs 471-crore IPO had seen nearly 100x subscription. At the last close, Awfis was valued at Rs 2,888 crore. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 169 centres across 16 cities, with 105,258 seats and a chargeable area of 5.33 million square feet.

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp zooms 6% on robust Q4 performance; brokerages remain bullish

IPO Alert: Awfis Space Solutions opens today: Should you subscribe?

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Hero MotoCorp Q4 Preview: Company may report up to 27% growth in profit

Trading guide for May 22: BSE m-cap at $5 trn, Awfis Space IPO, FII selling

Bharti Airtel appoints Sharat Sinha as Airtel Business CEO, effective Jun 3

Oyo posts maiden profitable year with Rs 100 cr PAT in FY24: Ritesh Agarwal

B2B fintech Vegapay raises $5.5 mn; co. to fund team expansion, operations

At Rs 100 crore, OYO posts FY24 as maiden profitable fiscal: Ritesh Agarwal

Govt asks pharma company chiefs to submit undertaking on ethical practices

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Hero FinCorpIPOsIndian companiesHero MotoCorp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story