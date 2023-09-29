Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of select models by 1% from October 3

Hero MotoCorp to hike prices of select models by 1% from October 3

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it will increase prices of select motorcycles and scooters by around 1 per cent from October 3.

The company will make a marginal revision in the ex-showroom prices of select motorcycles and scooters, effective from October 3, 2023, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The price increase will be around 1 per cent, and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets, it added.

The price revision is part of our regular review of product competitiveness and positioning, factoring inflation, margins and market share, the company stated.

Topics :Hero MotoCorpautomobile manufacturerautomobile industry

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 9:39 PM IST

