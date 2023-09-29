Home / Companies / News / Meta partnership: JioMart logs 7X growth in monthly orders via WhatsApp

Meta partnership: JioMart logs 7X growth in monthly orders via WhatsApp

JioMart and WhatsApp which have marked one year of collaboration, said it has "proven to be one of the most successful partnerships in the domestic retail space"

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 8:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

JioMart has witnessed 7-time growth in monthly orders through WhatsApp compared to the same period last year, a release said on Friday outlining the success of the JioMart-Meta partnership in the domestic retail space.

JioMart and WhatsApp which have marked one year of collaboration, said it has "proven to be one of the most successful partnerships in the domestic retail space".

The partnership has enabled consumers to simply browse and shop for their household needs through WhatsApp chat services.

"With the partnership with Meta, JioMart has witnessed 7x growth in monthly orders through WhatsApp compared to the same period last year. The user-friendly functionality of the platform has also enabled a 6X month-on-month growth in new customer conversion on JioMart-on-WhatsApp," according to the release.

Last year, Jio Platforms partnered with Meta to offer JioMart-on-WhatsApp.

"JioMart-on-WhatsApp experience is revolutionising the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people's shopping experience," the release said.

Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President of Meta India said business messaging is an area with real momentum, and added that these chat-based experiences will be a game-changer around the world.

"JioMart's end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp was a global-first innovative integration for Meta, and we are pleased with this strategic partnership," Devanathan said.

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO of JioMart said, the launch of JioMart on WhatsApp last year has been a "phenomenal success" truly democratising digital commerce for and bringing in new customers.

"In fact, we have witnessed a 6X month-on-month growth in new customers coming from this platform. We have been expanding our offerings on the platform and now have multi-categories available on the catalogue, from groceries and fashion to electronics," Varaganti said.

Also Read

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations

Meta announces new business-focused features for WhatsApp in India: Details

WhatsApp will now let you share voice status, here's how to post one

Scammers target WhatsApp users with phishing calls from foreign shores

Bharti Group backed Eutelsat Communications lists on London Stock Exchange

Why iPhones are still pricier in India despite 'Made in India' production

Vedanta board approves plan for demerger of business into 6 listed entities

Indian Oil approves 2 joint ventures to set up compressed biogas plants

JKC completes infusion of Rs 350 crore in Jet, eyes to resume ops in 2024

Topics :whatsappJioMartSocial Media

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Jalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 30 schedule: India event timings, streaming

Asian Games Day 6 Highlights: Historic shot put medal push IND tally to 33

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demand

War in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake sale

Sugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains

Next Story