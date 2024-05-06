Home / Companies / News / Hexaware acquires US-based Softcrylic to strengthen data capabilities

Hexaware acquires US-based Softcrylic to strengthen data capabilities

Softcrylic specialises in tackling complex data challenges, from data capture and validation to data modelling and activation

Hexaware Technologies, a global provider of digital solutions, on Monday announced the acquisition of Softcrylic, a data consulting firm headquartered in Minneapolis. The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Hexaware's data and analytics capabilities, enabling the company to offer clients a comprehensive suite of services to drive marketing and customer journeys through data and technology.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

“By leveraging Softcrylic’s expertise in customer journeys and marketing technology alongside Hexaware’s engineering prowess and AI expertise, the integrated organisation will enhance the capabilities of the chief marketing officer's (CMO) office in driving business growth through effective data utilisation. Together, they will enable enterprises to extend and customise the data journey beyond marketing into multiple lines of business,” Hexaware said in a statement.

"The acquisition of Softcrylic aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming a dominant, preferred partner for our clients' needs around customer and marketing analytics," said Girish Pai, global head, Data and AI at Hexaware. "Softcrylic's deep data capability combined with their marketing analytics expertise will enable us to help our clients unlock the power of their data and drive tangible business outcomes."

Softcrylic specialises in tackling complex data challenges, from data capture and validation to data modelling and activation. It helps organisations harness their data and gain deeper insights through advanced data activation techniques.

"Joining forces with Hexaware presents an exciting opportunity to expand our reach and accelerate our growth," said John Flavin, CEO, Softcrylic. "We are confident that our combined expertise will create a powerhouse in the data consulting space."

Headquartered in Minneapolis and with offices in Atlanta, Princeton, Chennai, and Canada, Softcrylic works with global clients across diverse sectors like travel and hospitality, food and beverage, retail, financial services, and sports and media.

First Published: May 06 2024

