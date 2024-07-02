Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Hexaware Technologies planning to hire 4,000 employees in India this year

Hexaware Technologies planning to hire 4,000 employees in India this year

The recruitment drives will seek to attract talented professionals to Hexaware's offshore, onshore, and near-shore centres in India, the US, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and the UK

jobs, job opening, hiring, job
To attract talented professionals, Hexaware will also conduct recruitment drives in Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Dehradun, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 10:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IT company Hexaware Technologies is planning to increase its global workforce by 6,000 to 8,000 this year, of which it will add about 4,000 staffers in India, the company said on Tuesday.

The Navi Mumbai-based company has around 30,000 employees.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We plan to hire 6,000-8,000 employees globally. Of this, around 4,000 will come from India," Hexaware Executive Vice President and Global Head of Talent Supply Chain, Rajesh Balasubramanian said in a statement.

The recruitment drives will seek to attract talented professionals to Hexaware's offshore, onshore, and near-shore centres in India, the US, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and the UK.

In India, the company plans to hire for locations, including Hyderabad, Noida, Coimbatore, Dehradun, and Bengaluru.

To attract talented professionals, Hexaware will also conduct recruitment drives in Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Dehradun, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

In the US, the company will hire in McLean, Chicago, Dallas, Iselin, and Reston. Hexaware will also target specific roles in Poland and the UK, the statement said.

Hexaware has over 45 offices spread across 16 countries.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hexaware Technologies to hire 8,000 employees across job roles this year

Hexaware acquires US-based Softcrylic to strengthen data capabilities

Budget wish list: Component PLI top demand of electronics companies

Historic third time mandate for speed, continuity: PM Narendra Modi

Premium

Investor confidence

Topics :Hexaware TechnologiesHiring

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story