Hexaware Technologies' Rs 8,750 crore IPO subscribed 15% on day two

The IPO price band is set at Rs 674-708 per share, valuing Hexaware at Rs 43,025 crore

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Hexaware Technologies’ IPO had garnered 15 per cent subscription on Thursday, a day before its close. Bulk of the bids so far have come from institutional investors. Hexaware’s Rs 8,750 crore IPO is the largest ever for an IT services company in India. The company has already allotted shares worth almost Rs 2,600 crore to anchor investors.
 
The IPO price band is set at Rs 674-708 per share, valuing Hexaware at Rs 43,025 crore. The IPO is an entirely secondary sale by the US-based Carlyle Group, which will reduce its stake from 95.5 per cent to 74.7 per cent post-IPO.
 
Hexaware had voluntarily delisted from Indian stock exchanges in November 2020, when Baring Private Equity was the controlling stakeholder. In 2021, the company was acquired by CA Magnum Holdings, a Carlyle affiliate, for approximately $3 billion.
 
“The company is valued at 2024e (annualised) P/E of 37.6x, which is relatively cheaper than its peers. Hexaware’s dollar revenue/rupee revenue/PAT have grown at a CAGR of 14 per cent/20 per cent/15 per cent over 2021 to 2023, with a stable EBIT margin. It has a healthy cash balance of Rs 1,346 crore as of September 2024. We recommend subscribing to the issue at the cut-off price with a long-term investment horizon,” SBI Securities has said in a note.
 
Topics :Hexaware Technologiesinitial public offeringsIPOs

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

